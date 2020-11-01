1/2
Howard B. Phillips
1922 - 2020
Howard B. Phillips, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 28, 2020. He was born May 18, 1922 in Ardmore, OK to the late Willie and Beadie Phillips. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Doris Phillips, son, Howard W. Phillips, sister, Voncille Thompson, and grandson, Jeff Stallings.

While attending high school, Howard worked at a local drug store and had the largest paper route in Ardmore. After high school graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving four years during World War II. After military service, he began working as a payroll clerk for Armco Steel Corporation (Sheffield Steel) in Sand Springs, OK and received a degree from Oklahoma School of Accounting. During his 36-year career he was transferred to Houston, TX, Kansas City, MO, and Middletown, OH retiring as Vice President of Finance. Following retirement he became President and Chief Operating Officer for nine years at Dominion Terminal Associates in Newport News, VA. Throughout his life he remained active in church serving in different roles including trustee, deacon, and usher.

Howard was a Godly man known for his integrity, kindness, and generosity. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and Papa who leaves behind three daughters, Jeanette M. Stallings (Steve), Sharon L. McFarland (Jack), and Kim E. Ponder (Bill); six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.

A service with military honors to celebrate his life will be Saturday, October 31, 11:00 a.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, Virginia Beach with Dr. Phillip Herring officiating. Masks are required. A catered reception will follow.

Burial will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Wednesday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
NOV
4
Burial
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
