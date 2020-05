Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Howard's life story with friends and family

Share Howard's life story with friends and family



90yrs, of Townpoint Road, passed May 13, 2020.View Fri 2:30-5:30PM (10 persons restriction) Fisher/Effingham St. Graveside Sun 10AM at Belleville Cemetery. www.fisherfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store