LtCmdr Howard Chereskin (USN-Ret), 93, of Norfolk, VA, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020. Howard was born on December 28, 1926 to Herman and Esther Chereskin in Brooklyn, New York. At age 16 Howard quit high school and became a pattern maker at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, developing a lifelong love of woodworking. At age 18 he joined the US Navy where he trained/served as an aviation mechanic, radar operator and air gunner. When WWII ended, he was discharged and in 1951 he graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Chemistry. He rejoined the US Navy as an Ensign enjoying all sorts of sundry and exciting opportunities sailing the world's oceans on five different ships during his 11+ years at sea as part of his 24 year career before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. After his Navy career, he worked as a statistician for the Virginia Employment Commission from which he retired for a 2nd and final time. Howard enjoyed and was most proud of his family, loved travel, tinkering with the house, his friends at Norfolk Elks Lodge 38 and he was a voracious reader. He was pre-deceased by his parents; sister, Sandra; and his son, Paul.
Howard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sherry; two sons, David (wife-Arrington), and Peter (wife- Leny); daughter Susannah; two grandchildren, Michael and Alston; as well as nephews and cousins.
Funeral service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk will be private due to the COVID19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BPO Elks Lodge #38, 1231 Typo Ave., Norfolk, Va. 23502 or St. Pius X Catholic Church, Norfolk,Va.23518. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.