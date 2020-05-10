Howard Chereskin
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LtCmdr Howard Chereskin (USN-Ret), 93, of Norfolk, VA, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020. Howard was born on December 28, 1926 to Herman and Esther Chereskin in Brooklyn, New York. At age 16 Howard quit high school and became a pattern maker at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, developing a lifelong love of woodworking. At age 18 he joined the US Navy where he trained/served as an aviation mechanic, radar operator and air gunner. When WWII ended, he was discharged and in 1951 he graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Chemistry. He rejoined the US Navy as an Ensign enjoying all sorts of sundry and exciting opportunities sailing the world's oceans on five different ships during his 11+ years at sea as part of his 24 year career before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. After his Navy career, he worked as a statistician for the Virginia Employment Commission from which he retired for a 2nd and final time. Howard enjoyed and was most proud of his family, loved travel, tinkering with the house, his friends at Norfolk Elks Lodge 38 and he was a voracious reader. He was pre-deceased by his parents; sister, Sandra; and his son, Paul.

Howard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sherry; two sons, David (wife-Arrington), and Peter (wife- Leny); daughter Susannah; two grandchildren, Michael and Alston; as well as nephews and cousins.

Funeral service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk will be private due to the COVID19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BPO Elks Lodge #38, 1231 Typo Ave., Norfolk, Va. 23502 or St. Pius X Catholic Church, Norfolk,Va.23518. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved