|
|
Howard "Ed" Jones, 71, passed away peacefully with his family by his side December 10, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, VA to the late Russell and Nellie Jones.
He served in the Air Force for 4 years where he served in Vietnam. He worked as a Naval Auditor for the Naval Audit Service where he met some of his life-long friends. Upon retiring he was able to enjoy spending time with the grandchildren, hunting and fishing. He loved being outdoors and became an avid hunter.
Ed will forever be loved by those of us that he left behind. His loving wife of 48 years, Gail Jones, daughters Stephanie Albertson (Mike) and Heather Reisig (Dan). His grandchildren who he loved watching grow up and always talked about Jordan Andrews, Madi Reisig, Ethan Reisig and Mamo Reisig. His two sisters, Theresa Warren and Pat Jones and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. He was also predeceased by his brother Robert Jones.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Mayfair House Assisted Living as well as the good friends and family for the loving care and attention given to Ed during his illness and passing.
The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home, Sunday from 6-7:30 pm. The funeral service will be held at 1 pm Monday by Rev. Tom Potter at the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors at the Horton Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 13, 2019