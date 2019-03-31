Mr. Halfacre was a faithful husband, an adoring father, a magnificent grandfather, and a kind great-grandfather. He was a beloved example to all he met, modeling the value of family and having joy in the Lord in all things. He went home to be with the Lord at his home, in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his family present, after a brief illness on March 28, 2019. One of eleven children, he was born May 17, 1926 in Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years Norma Halfacre, three sons, three grandsons, five granddaughters, eight great-grandsons, and five great-granddaughters. He also is survived by a sister, Mrs. Phyllis Cogdill, and two brothers, Mr. Louie Halfacre, Mr. Patrick Halfacre, Sr. and Mr. Tony Halfacre. Mr. Halfacre joined the United States Navy in 1942 at the age of sixteen. He served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters and was wounded at the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 when a Kamikaze aircraft hit his ship, the USS Wake Island, CVE65. He retired as Master Chief Petty Officer after twenty-four years of service. He then went on to work twenty years in Civil Service as the Superintendent of Public Works, Norfolk Naval Station. A memorial service will be held mid-April in Charlottesville, and information regarding services will be available through Sheridan Funeral Home in Palmyra, Virginia, 434-589-8374. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary