Howard Glenn Bird, 91, passed away at his residence on Thursday April 25, 2019. He was the son of the late A.G. and Ingrid Bird. He is preceded by his wife, Miriam Ruth Bird. He was a WWII Veteran and a past CEO of Dowty-Rotol Corporation. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Bird of Suffolk, VA. His four grandchildren: Charlotte Hermann of San Antonio, TX, Richard A. Goforth, Jr. of Williamsburg, VA, Jennifer Goforth of Suffolk, VA and Gwendolyn Ramirez of Carlisle, PA. His eleven great grandchildren and two nieces and two nephews. Howard was loved and will be missed by his family. He will be remembered as a fabulous storyteller that had a great sense of humor. A memorial service, with Pastor Julie Sterling officiating, will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 at 1 pm at R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please address to Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102 or to Living Waters for the World c/o Suffolk Presbyterian Church, 410 N Broad St, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019