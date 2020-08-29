Portsmouth-Howard H. Foust, Jr. 78, passed on August 25, 2020. He was born in Burlington, N.C. to the late Hattie Fuller and Howard H. Foust, Sr. He was the fourth of nine children. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Virginia. He loved his church family, his children, and grandchildren, but most of all he loved his wife. Howard taught Mathematics and Physics in the Portsmouth Public School System for 36 years at l.C. Norcom and 1 year at Woodrow Wilson High School. At I.C. Norcom High School he served as senior sponsor for 26 years and Chairman of the Mathematics Department for 20 years. He also taught as a part-time instructor at Tidewater Community College, Norfolk State College/University, and Elizabeth City State College/University. Howard was on the board of directors of the Portsmouth Teachers Federal Credit Union as Secretary/Treasurer for 20 years. After his retirement in 2002 he joined the African American Historical Society and served as Financial Secretary. He also joined the Portsmouth Retired Educators Association and served as Financial Secretary for eight years and Treasurer for the past two years. Howard's love for children kept him in the Youth Bowling Program for more than 30 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Iva Small Foust, children- Michael (Tina), Monica (Alvin Sr.), and Malcolm (Tara). Six grandchildren-Brenton, Makayla, Asia, Brilyn, Alvin Jr. and Alexandra. Four sisters- Betty, Vardrine, Avis and Alice, one brother Jerry, A loving sister-in-Iaw-Lillian Small, close friends- Vivian White, and Dr. Stephanie Johnson fondly called adopted daughter, best friend Dr. Hollie Baker, Sr., neighbors, A.C. Williams, Sr. and Calvin Freeman.
The wake service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Howard's service of triumph will be at 2 p.m. on Monday. Both services will be held at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Highway, Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Portsmouth Retired Educators Association's Scholarship fund through mail: Attention: Mrs. Vivian White, In memory of Howard H. Foust, Jr. PREA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3662 Portsmouth, Va. 23701. The family has entrusted J. T. Fisher Funeral Services to handle the final arrangements. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
.