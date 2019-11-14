|
|
Howard H. Frey, Jr., 70, passed peacefully at home November 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Howie was preceded in death by his parents Howard Frey, Sr., and Helen Gamble Frey. He is survived by his adoring wife of 47 years, Eileen; two daughters, Allison DiVincenzo (Thomas) and Kelsey Frey; sister, Ann Frey; brothers, Bill (Mary Ellen), Tim (Mary Jo), and Mark (Lou Ann); grandchildren, Hailey, Eliza, and Mac DiVincenzo; and a plethora of extended family and friends.
Raised in Jenkintown, PA, Howard graduated from the University of Virginia in 1971. He earned his MBA from Bowling Green State University in 1972, then married and moved to Va. Beach to begin a banking career that ultimately branched out into various finance positions.
He will be remembered for his dry humor, brilliant mind, and warm heart, as well as his love of UVA, sports, and family. A memorial service will occur on Saturday at 10 A.M. at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 1969 Woodside Ln. in Va. Beach, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Betsey Gamble Feinour Jefferson Scholarship at UVA. A longer obituary and donation details can be found at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019