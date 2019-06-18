Howard Joseph McGrath, Jr.



Howard Joseph McGrath Jr., 88, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loving family and friends in the Christopher Center at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Sat., June 15, 2019.



Born in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late Howard J. McGrath Sr. and Evelyn Trombley McGrath; the oldest of five siblings. He was also pre-deceased by his loving wife, Maureen Curley McGrath and son, James McGrath. Howard was a U.S. Navy veteran who retired an aviation electrician Senior Chief Petty Officer after 30 years of honorable service. He enjoyed a follow on career as a Navy support contractor teaching sailors how to prevent electromagnetic interference to electronic equipment on U.S. Navy aircraft and ships. He was a life-long Catholic who actively supported his church and countless humanitarian efforts. He was an altar boy, a paper boy, and a leader in cub scouts and boy scouts. He loved the Izaak Walton League and served as president of the local Little Creek Chapter and as state representative for over 30 years planting trees and maintaining our lakes, beaches, and forests. Most importantly, he was the McGrath Family Patriarch who joyfully kept the new generations of extended McGrath Clan together by organizing and leading annual family reunions that were enjoyed by all.



Mr. McGrath is survived by four siblings, Patricia, Richard, Janice, and Barbara; wife, Patricia; six children, Howard with wife Wendy, Pam with husband John, Lisa, Elaina, Chuck, and Karen with husband Tod; grandchildren, Christopher with wife Ashley, Dave with wife Liz, Dean with wife Dennese, Cory, Zachary, Madison, Cody with wife Kristy, Jason with wife Tara, Devon, Ashton with husband Steven, and Austin; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



His wake will be held at the Rosewood- Kellum Funeral Home Wed., June 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be conducted at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Va. Beach Thurs., June 20th at 10:00 a.m. followed by entombment at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the McGrath family gratefully appreciates donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Christopher Center where â€œHowieâ€ spent his last days in loving care by his devoted extended family of caregivers.



