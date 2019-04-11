Home

Howard Jennings, 84, passed away in his home on Monday, April 8, surrounded by loving family. He was born in July of 1934. He was a proud Marine, worked in civil service and served his church community while he was able. He had a deep faith in God that kept him strong and a sense of humor that was infectious. He was an avid DC sports fan and followed Notre Dame as legally required when you grow up outside South Bend IN. He is survived by sons Stephen, James, and John. A small private service will be held Thursday, April 11 at 2pm at Holloman Brown Princess Anne Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019
