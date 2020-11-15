1/1
Howard Laws
1948 - 2020
Howard Laws, was born in Opelousas, Louisiana on April 3, 1948, to Dora Pinkney Laws and Hillman Laws, who preceded him in death. Howard was one of 14 children and the twin to Herbert Laws. Although he studied at Old Dominion University from 1979 - 1981, Howard devoted his life to serving his Country.

Howard served in the United States Navy from 1967 - 2011. He retired as a Former Chief petty officer and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where he continued his work at the Naval Shipyard for 22 years as a Ship fitter.

He married his high school sweetheart and best friend Diane White Laws. They were married for over 30 years, until her death in 2010. After Diane's death, Howard devoted his time mentoring and encouraging others, spending time with friends, especially his beloved friend Francine, who has preceded him in death; and growing spiritually in church. Howard dedicated his later years sharing daily motivational and uplifting spiritual quotes to encourage others.

Howard is preceded in death by his brother Arthur Laws and sister Janelle Thomas. He is survived by eight brothers, Aaron, Hillman, Jr., Herbert, Willis, Willie, Calvin, George, Emory, and Ricky; two sisters, Lou Ethel and Doretha; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A funeral service with military honors will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. Please visit his webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note to the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
