Howard LeRoy Sapp, 91, passed away at Croatan Assisted Living, New Bern, on May 11, 2020. He was born in St. Cloud, Fla. to Ray and Bessie Sapp on September 12, 1928.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Alice; and his daughter-in-law, Denise. He is survived by his sons, Hap (June) of New Bern, and David of Abingdon, MD; grandchildren, Wendy (Scott) Heavrin of Paducah, KY, Courtney (DJ) Peters of New Bern, Bessie Sapp and Sam Sapp of Abingdon; great-grandchildren, Malia and Laurel Heavrin and Gavin and Mallory Peters; and his brother, Bob of Marietta, GA.
Howard was a life-long printer who worked for the Virginian-Pilot, various print shops, and retired from Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Technical Center where he ran the print shop. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping with his family. He was active in his churches where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choirs. He was an active member of the Gideons. Howard and Alice lived in Chesapeake for many years before moving to Gates County, NC to enjoy country life.
Services will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, VA.
The family suggests donations to Gideons International at www.sendtheword.org
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory and online condolences may be shared with the family at
www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/new-bern-nc/cotten-funeral-home/6746
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Alice; and his daughter-in-law, Denise. He is survived by his sons, Hap (June) of New Bern, and David of Abingdon, MD; grandchildren, Wendy (Scott) Heavrin of Paducah, KY, Courtney (DJ) Peters of New Bern, Bessie Sapp and Sam Sapp of Abingdon; great-grandchildren, Malia and Laurel Heavrin and Gavin and Mallory Peters; and his brother, Bob of Marietta, GA.
Howard was a life-long printer who worked for the Virginian-Pilot, various print shops, and retired from Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Technical Center where he ran the print shop. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping with his family. He was active in his churches where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choirs. He was an active member of the Gideons. Howard and Alice lived in Chesapeake for many years before moving to Gates County, NC to enjoy country life.
Services will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, VA.
The family suggests donations to Gideons International at www.sendtheword.org
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory and online condolences may be shared with the family at
www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/new-bern-nc/cotten-funeral-home/6746
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.