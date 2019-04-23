The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Howard Lonnell Sandefer, 80, was called home to the Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born in Beaumont, TX to the late Howard Cedric and Myrtie H. Johnson Sandefer and he served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy. Howard was a member at Elizabeth River Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher during the 25 years he attended. He loved to fly and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. After his retirement as a Captain in the Merchant Marines, he volunteered his time at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as a docent. He was a beloved father who adored his daughters and his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Brunhilde â€œBootsâ€ Sandefer; daughters, Victoria Lawhon, Christina Heggen and Andrea Slaughter (CAPT. Walter); grandchildren, Jordan, Molly, and Hunter Lawhon, Stella Heggen, and Emma Slaughter; sister, Glenda Kay Hay; nieces, Diana Fountain and Shelly Mayer; and a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 11am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A celebration of his life will begin promptly at 1pm, with burial to follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteranâ€™s Cemetery in Suffolk at 3pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to watch the service live and to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019
