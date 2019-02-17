|
Howard Manning Hudson, Jr., 88, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Amherst Co., VA to the late Lida and Howard M. Hudson, Sr. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia B. Hudson, two nephews, John and Peter Eddy; and three nieces, Ruth Eddy, Cheryl Presson and Beth Presson Helton. A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, February 18, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Lee Brown and Rev. T.M. Frye. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019