The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard M. "Jr." Hudson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard M. "Jr." Hudson Obituary
Howard Manning Hudson, Jr., 88, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Amherst Co., VA to the late Lida and Howard M. Hudson, Sr. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia B. Hudson, two nephews, John and Peter Eddy; and three nieces, Ruth Eddy, Cheryl Presson and Beth Presson Helton. A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, February 18, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Lee Brown and Rev. T.M. Frye. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now