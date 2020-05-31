He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1934. He was recruited to Norfolk State College to run the computer center in 1972. He transitioned to full time mathematics faculty where he taught countless students. He would serve as the graduate advisor for the Epsilon Pi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. He was a life member Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and was a longtime member of the of Alpha Phi Lambda chapter. He was active at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Ryan Club of Norfolk, Knights of Columbus and the Knights of Peter Claver. He was active in the City of Norfolk Democratic organization and once ran for city council. He served as the Ingleside precinct captain for many years. He retired from Norfolk State University in 2003. He is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren.



