|
|
Howard Michael Adelman, 76, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home in Newport News, Va.Dr. Adelman retired from NASA as a manager after forty years of service. He was a member and board member of Adath Jeshuran Synagogue. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Ernestine; daughters, Marla A. Puckett, Valarie (Matthew) Blaes, Pamela (Kumar) Adelman; brother, Barry R. Adelman, Groton, Conn; and granddaughter, Abigail Madison Puckett.Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 1 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, King David Section, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23502.Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019