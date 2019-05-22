We honor our dearly departed husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Howard Narsiah Simon, who passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born in Narsapur, India on September 15, 1950 to the late Enjety and Shantha Simon and immigrated to the United States in 1965. He lived in Takoma Park, Maryland, where he attended Takoma Academy and graduated from High Point High School. He then graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1973. He worked as a chemical engineer for 45 years at both DuPont and BASF. He retired from his career as the Operations Manager at BASF for their entire Portsmouth, VA Plant. He was married to his loving wife Heera for 43 years. Surviving him and cherishing his legacy are his adored daughters Dr. Florence John, Sarah Simon and Katherine Simon, his son-in-laws Dr. Ranjit John and Manish Dalmia, his grandchildren Emily, David, Anjali and Leya, and his siblings, Dr. Ravi Narsiah, Evelyn Samuel, and Alice Bernton. Howard was devoted to a host of extended family and was a loyal friend to all. He was also a man of great faith in His Lord Jesus Christ. The first celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, May 25 at First Lutheran Church, 1301 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517. The visitation will be at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am, followed by lunch. The second service will be in Takoma Park, Maryland on Monday, May 27 at Sligo Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 7700 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, Maryland 20912. The visitation will be at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am. After the service, interment will take place at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, Maryland 20783. Pastor Rick Goeres will be officiating both services. There will be a repast lunch following the interment at Sligo Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Condolences and flowers may be sent to the family at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322 or at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019