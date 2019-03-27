Howard Vincent Lee, 85, passed away on March 23, 2019. He was born in New York City to the late Howard & Beatrice Lee and was also predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Jean M. Lee. Howard was a faith-filled man of God, always generous and humble. A true role model, he always demonstrated how to be kind, generous and to show humility. He was a good and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be sorely missed and remembered dearly.Howard retired after 20 years as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Marine Corps, having earned the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War. He then worked for another 20 years for the City of Virginia Beach, where he retired as Superintendent of Grounds Maintenance. Howard was a longtime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the Medal of Honor Society.His memory will be cherished by his children, Edward J. Lee (Rose) of Norfolk, Linda M. Dowty (Mike) of Navarre Beach, FL, Michael J. Lee (Shawn) of San Diego, CA, and Laura L. Willey (Rick) of Virginia Beach; his grandchildren, Jennifer Dowty (Dan Wholey), Ryan Lee (Gina Xenakis), Jordan Weaver (Adam), Kate Lee, Jack Lee, Paige Lee, Cooper Willey, Ian Willey and Megan Willey; his great-grandchildren, Piper Weaver, Poppy Weaver, Julian Howard Lee, and Elliott Lee; his sister, Dawn Flittie; along with extended relatives and friends.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park, where military honors will be rendered by the US Marine Corps.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JTâ€™s Camp Grom of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads at https://ymcashr.org/camps/ymca-jts-camp-grom. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary