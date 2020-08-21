1/1
Howard V. Parham Sr.
1933 - 2020
Howard Vernard Parham, Sr. also known as "Buddy" born December 9, 1933, passed away August 15, 2020, he was 86. Howard was a 1954 graduate of Booker T Washington High School, while in high school, Howard met his life partner, Harriette Lamb. Howard and Harriette married and shared a life together for over 61 years. Out of their union were three children ~ Howard Jr. (deceased), LaVonna Donald (Robert) of Chesapeake, and Heith Parham of Norfolk. Howard served in the US Army, worked 22 years as an Insurance Agent and retired from The Virginian Pilot. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Odeania Parham; his wife, the love of his life Harriette L. Parham, who passed away May 14, 2020; his oldest son, Howard Jr.; seven brothers, Charlie Parham Jr., Walter Parham, Robert Parham, Solomon Parham, James Parham Sr., Morris Parham Sr., John Parham, and three sisters, Dorothy McGee, Ruth Walker, Delores Boston. Howard was the last surviving child of the late Charlie and Odeania Parham. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ; Celebration of Life Service ~ Monday, August 24, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Home-Berkley.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
