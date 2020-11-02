Alonza Hubert Ambrose, 89, of NC 32 North, Corapeake, NC, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home where he was cared for by his family.
Mr. Ambrose was born in Chowan County on September 5, 1931, and was the son of the late Alonza Herbert and Doris Ashley Ambrose. A retired mechanic from the John Deere Company in Sunbury, he later worked with G.P. Kittrell & Sons in Corapeake. A member of Eureka Baptist Church, he also enjoyed the fellowship of the Corapeake Hunt Club, the Shenandoah Valley Tractor Pulling Association, and the Gates County Sporting Dogs Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2017 by his wife of nearly 64 years, Emma Ward Ambrose; his sister, Ozell Whitfield; and by brothers, Wesley and Roger Ambrose.
Surviving are his son, Al Ambrose and wife, Terri, of Corapeake; a brother, Gene Ambrose of Gatesville; two granddaughters, Corey Jones and husband, Donnie, and Ashley Preedy and husband, Earl; four great-grandchildren, Hunter and Kenlee Jones and Georgia and Emmaleigh Preedy; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Lawson. Friends may visit with the family Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, where masks and social distancing measures are encouraged, and all other times at Al and Terri's home, 1378 NC Highway 32 North, Corapeake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
