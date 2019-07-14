Hugh Stockdell Meredith passed away in Savannah, GA on June 30, 2019 at the age of 102 after moving from Virginia two years before. He was born in Virginia Beach on November 2, 1916, the youngest son of George Minor Meredith and Elizabeth Madison Morrison Meredith. He was married to Gwendolyn Maclin Simmons Meredith for 68 years until her death in 2017.



He is survived by his children Hugh Jr., Leighton (Pearce) and Robert; grandchildren Jonathan, Meredith (Frank), and Gwendolyn; and great grandchildren Frank, Gwendolyn and Reeve. He was preceded in death by his wife Gwendolyn, brother William and sisters Elizabeth Whittle and Dorothea Fitz-Hugh.



Mr. Meredith graduated from the University of Virginia Law School in 1940 and joined the law firm of Vandeventer & Black that same year. He volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy in 1941 and served aboard minesweepers in the North Atlantic and South Pacific Oceans during World War II, including command of the USS Lucid in 1945. He returned to the law firm after the war and became partner in 1949 after which the firmâ€™s name was changed to Vandeventer, Black & Meredith.



Mr. Meredith had a distinguished legal career of nearly fifty years and was regarded as one of the leading admiralty attorneys of his day. Besides being prominent in his profession, he was active in his lifelong membership with Galilee Episcopal Church as vestry and involved with the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia, St. Paulâ€™s College, and the Virginia Theological Seminary.



A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Galilee Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrances to Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 or to the Hugh S. Meredith Fund, a component fund of the Vandeventer Black Foundation Inc., 500 World Trade Center, Norfolk, VA 23510. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019