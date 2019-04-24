Humberto W. Muhlenbruch, 85, died April 21, 2019 with his family at his side. Humberto was born in Laredo, TX to the late Jose & Jovita Muhlenbruch. He was a veteran, having retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. Humberto was a member of the Bridge Christian Fellowship Church & had been attending Riverbend Church of Suffolk. He was a member of the Chapter 26 Chesapeake & the Marine Corps Detachment 853. Humberto loved music, he enjoyed playing the guitar & the harmonica, & was a devout Dallas Cowboys fan. He was predeceased by his siblings, Luis, Emma, Joseph, & Jovita. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Virginia M. Muhlenbruch; children, Valerie R. Ramsey (Brian) of Chesapeake, and Lisa M. Roucek (Tom) of Suffolk; grandchildren, Joseph, Kiley, and Riley; & a host of Virginia and Texas area family & friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 pm at Riverbend Church of Suffolk with a committal service being held at 2:00 pm on Thursday at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chapter 26 Chesapeake or the Chapter 22 Portsmouth. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary