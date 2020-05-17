Hunter M. Harbeson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hunter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunter McCoy Harbeson, 28, passed away peacefully May 15th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of Hunter's life will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home with a visitation to follow until 4:00 pm. Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 16th, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
Altmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Burial
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved