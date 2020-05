Hunter McCoy Harbeson, 28, passed away peacefully May 15th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of Hunter's life will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home with a visitation to follow until 4:00 pm. Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 16th, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com