Ian Clarke Norris passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. Ian was a beloved son, grandson, brother, father, nephew and friend. His quick wit, constant compassion and radiant smile will be cherished forever by family and friends.
Ian is survived by his mother, Melissa Clarke Foster, father, Craig Marshall Norris, brothers, Dillon and Trevor and Wyatt and son, Jackson.
A private burial will be in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Ianâ€™s life will be conducted for family and friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel on a date to soon be announced. Please visit hdoliver.com for online condolences.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019