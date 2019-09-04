|
|
Dr. Ian David Howard, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Physics at Old Dominion University, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family and friends on August 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Dorothy Howard, sister Joy Turner and his son Brian Howard. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Howard, daughter Laura Harrell, daughter-in-law Ellen Howard, stepsons David (Ann) Lawrence and Greg Lawrence, and five grandchildren as well as one great-granddaughter.
Ian led a full and multifaceted life. He was born in Enfield, England in 1933. In the early days of WWII, his father moved the family to the countryside in Shropshire for safety. By early adolescence, Ian had become an accomplished pianist as well as the organist at his Anglican church. Part of his heart always remained in England, and he enjoyed returning there as an adult to visit family.
Ian received First Class Honors in Physics, Chemistry and Math from London University in 1953. He matriculated at Queens College, Cambridge University, where he received First Class Honors for his B. A. in Theoretical Physics in 1954, as well as an M. B. in Physics in 1958. After earning his PhD in Experimental Physics in 1960, Ian relocated to the United States where he taught Physics and Math as an Associate Professor at Florida State University. In 1964, he moved to ODU as an Associate Professor, earned tenure in 1974 and continued to serve as professor of Physics there until his retirement in 1994.
Ian's hobbies included hiking, biking and camping with his family as a young man. Later he traveled the byways of Virginia and took road trips across America with Jeanette. He operated amateur radios for many years and built computers. He conducted research in optics and acoustics and obtained a patent for an optics device. He loved all classical and liturgical music, was a member of The American Guild of Organists, and sang in the choir at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church. Ian was also an avid photographer. He frequently attended local symphonies, operas, and plays with his wife and family. Railroads and trains, bridges, and all kinds of gadgets fascinated him.
Ian was an inspiration to many and was greatly loved. The family will hold a viewing and visitation at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road on Friday, September 6 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel (ESC) in Virginia Beach at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bainbridge Trust which supports the ESC music programs at 2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019