CHESAPEAKE- Ica Carey, 75, died April 4, 2019. A native of Manchester, KY, she was the widow of Kenneth Ray Carey. Ica was a retired passport clerk with the U.S. Postal Service, member of Good Hope UMC in Chesapeake, and loved working in her yard and spending time with family.Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Thornton and husband Eric; two sisters, Josephine Preedy and Donna Burton; grandson, Dylan Thornton; nieces, Latricia Bailey, Julia Aline and Cynthia Burton; nephew, Scott Burton; and two great-nephews, Carl and Andrew Bailey.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 4 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
