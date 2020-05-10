Ida Doris Ruffner
Ida D. Ruffner, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Louise Melton; her three brothers, Courtney, Jr., Fletcher and Neal Melton; and a sister, Cecelia McBride.

She was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John P. Ruffner; her son, Keith Ruffner and his wife Merry of Flat Rock, MI; her daughter, Felecia Dreblow and her husband Royce; her three grandchildren, Seth, Rachel and Miranda; a sister, Martha Powell; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
MAY
12
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

