Ida D. Ruffner, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Louise Melton; her three brothers, Courtney, Jr., Fletcher and Neal Melton; and a sister, Cecelia McBride.She was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA.She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John P. Ruffner; her son, Keith Ruffner and his wife Merry of Flat Rock, MI; her daughter, Felecia Dreblow and her husband Royce; her three grandchildren, Seth, Rachel and Miranda; a sister, Martha Powell; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.A visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at: