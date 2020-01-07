|
Ida Louise Brown Urquhart of the 300 block of Delk St., Franklin, VA. departed this life on January 1, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:30 AM from the East End Apostolic Church, 410 East Street, Franklin, VA. 23851. Bishop Calvin L. Hanshaw, Sr., delivering the eulogy. Bishop Stephen Willis, Pastor. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery, Franklin, VA. A Final Tribute. A Service by: Engram Funeral Home, 1001 Armory Drive, Franklin, BA. 23851.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020