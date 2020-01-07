The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Engram Funeral Home Inc
1001 Armory Dr
Franklin, VA 23851
(757) 562-1306
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
East End Apostolic Church
410 East Street
Franklin, VA
Ida Louise Brown Urquhart

Ida Louise Brown Urquhart Obituary
Ida Louise Brown Urquhart of the 300 block of Delk St., Franklin, VA. departed this life on January 1, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:30 AM from the East End Apostolic Church, 410 East Street, Franklin, VA. 23851. Bishop Calvin L. Hanshaw, Sr., delivering the eulogy. Bishop Stephen Willis, Pastor. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery, Franklin, VA. A Final Tribute. A Service by: Engram Funeral Home, 1001 Armory Drive, Franklin, BA. 23851.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020
