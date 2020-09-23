Ida M. Rubin passed away at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 18, 2020 at the age of 92 in the presence of her three children. Born in Montreal, Canada, she moved to Norfolk, VA upon marrying Leroy Rubin after his service in WWII. Together, they raised a family, were proud members of the Temple Israel community, and were the proprietors of Fabric Mart.
Loving mother and wife, she is survived by her three children, Karen Ortner (Leon) of Charleston, SC, Toby Lehrman (Matt) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Carl Rubin of Phoenix, AZ, as well as two grandchildren, Harrison Lehrman of New York City and Marissa Lehrman of Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy.
Funeral services will be private. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com
.