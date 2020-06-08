Ida Mae Lindsey (Allen), known by friends as "Ms. Ida" was born on October 27, 1923 in Norfolk, Virginia. She peacefully departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020.



Ms. Ida loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. She also notably worked over 40 years at Norfolk Wholesale Florist.



Surviving to cherish her memory are two daughters, Augustine Tyson, and Isolena Crocker; three grand-children, Tyrone Crocker (Marquis), Tianca Crocker (Harold), and Daryon Tyson; two great grand-children, Jeremiah Crocker, Jewel Crocker and a host of extended family and friends.



Viewing will be Wednesday, June 10th at Graves Funeral Home from 2-6, 1631 Church Street, Norfolk, Virginia.



A private Celebration of Life service at Graves Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11th, with live streaming to the public at 11:00 a.m.



