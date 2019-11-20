The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
102 Mahan Street
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Cohoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Malcom Barrett "Bee" Cohoon


1926 - 2019
Ida Malcom Barrett "Bee" Cohoon Obituary
Ida Malcolm Barrett "Bee" Cohoon, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Lt. Col. Thomas Willis Cohoon for 57 years.

Born April 9, 1926 in Nansemond County (Suffolk) VA, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Malcolm Barrett and Ida Moore Thigpen Barrett. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Lolita Lee Eley Knick.

Bee was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and was of the Episcopal faith.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children: Rebecca C. Napolillo and husband, Alfredo V. Napolillo of Lynchburg, Leslie W. Cohoon and husband, Anthony Quihuis and Willis Everett Cohoon and wife, Nancy Thibault Cohoon, all of Lake Gaston, NC; five grandchildren: Victor Everett Napolillo and wife, Kimberly, Tommy Hefley, all of Lynchburg, Michael Carly Quihuis of Midlothian, Ashley Nicole Cohoon and husband, Brooks Steadman and Thomas Ryan Cohoon, all of Richmond; two great-grandchildren, Victor Marcus Alexander Napolillo of Lynchburg and Christian Bass of Midlothian; a brother, Russell Lee Eley and wife, Jane Russell Eley of Chesapeake; her precious Lulubelle; and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 102 Mahan Street, Suffolk, VA 23434 by Victor Everett Napolillo.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ida Cohoon to the Campbell County Rescue Squad, 155 Rainbow Forest Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or your local humane society.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ida Cohoon to the Campbell County Rescue Squad, 155 Rainbow Forest Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or your local humane society.

Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019
