|
|
Ida Shames, age 96, passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2019. Ida was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Dora Floch Aframe and Robert Aframe. She loved and lived for her family and was always the devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is lovingly survived by her husband of 73 years, Colonel Edward D. Shames, USA, her children, Steven (Linda) and Douglas (Ilene); her grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew), Samuel, Aaron (Rachel) and Rebecca (Anthony); her eight great-grandchildren; and her dearest friend, William Grandy. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, February 24th at Forest Lawn Cemetery by Rabbi Israel Zoberman and Cantor David Proser. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel, is handling arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the VaBch SPCA or the . Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2019