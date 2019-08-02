The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holly Lawn Cemetery
1525 N. Main Street
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Ieager Lester Obituary
Ieager Lester, 84, passed away July 30, 2019. He was born in Matewan, WVA the son of the late Mack and Gladys Lester. Ieager owned and operated Lester Brothers Wrecker Service. He was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Magnolia Ruritan Club, Marshall Hunt Club, and Orbit Hunt Club. Ieager is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce P. Lester; daughter and son-in-law, Ginger L. Brooks and William â€œBillâ€ M. Brooks, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Willie Ray Lester and Cindy J. Lester; grandchildren and their spouses, William M. Brooks, Jr. (Melanie), Elizabeth C. Brooks Salmon (James), and Casey Marie Lester Meeker (Greg); great grandchild, Dylan Ray Meeker; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Sheena Laine officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019
