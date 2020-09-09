1/1
Ila E. Spencer
1924 - 2020
Ila Elwood Spencer passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020.

Ila was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina on August 20, 1924 and moved to Norfolk as a young girl. She graduated from Granby High School and worked at Norfolk General Hospital for over 40 years. She was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Ila is survived by her niece, Linda Sigmon and husband Kennis and their family: her nephew, James "Jamie" V. Spencer, III, and his wife Carol and their family. She is also survived cousins Edd and David Pratt and their families.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.. Hollomon-Brown Funeral home is assisting the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
