Ila Elwood Spencer passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020.



Ila was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina on August 20, 1924 and moved to Norfolk as a young girl. She graduated from Granby High School and worked at Norfolk General Hospital for over 40 years. She was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church.



Ila is survived by her niece, Linda Sigmon and husband Kennis and their family: her nephew, James "Jamie" V. Spencer, III, and his wife Carol and their family. She is also survived cousins Edd and David Pratt and their families.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.. Hollomon-Brown Funeral home is assisting the family.



