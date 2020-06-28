Ilene Weingarten Goldburg, 93 passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Irene Stein Weingarten and Milton Weingarten. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Allan J. Goldburg and her late son in law, Paul (Andy) Anderson. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, N. Richard Goldburg (Stephanie), James R. Goldburg (Cindy), and daughter Wendy G. Anderson, and grandchildren Jennifer Glare (Zachary), Karen Gummo (Matt), Kevin Anderson (Nicole), Steven Goldburg (Ryan) and Stacey Tillett (Dylan). She also leaves behind her loving great grandchildren, Sadie, Zoey, Alexander, Bowen, Ridgely, Camille, Henrik and Brooklyn.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk with Rabbi Murray Ezring officiating. Please visit hdoliver.com for streaming information and to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alpert Jewish Family Service/Mental Health First Aid 5841 Corporate Way, Suite 200 West Palm Beach, Fl. 33407 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.