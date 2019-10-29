|
|
Ilona K. White, 69, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 26, 2019.
Born in Honolulu, HI, she was the daughter of the late Henry Leong and Amelia Bruns. She was a U. S. Air Force veteran and retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She is a Catholic.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Brian K. White; son, Brian K. White, Jr., and his wife, Tiffany, of Arizona; and grandson, Jason D. White of Arizona.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. by Fr. Eric Vogt. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019