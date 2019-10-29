The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Ilona K. White, 69, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 26, 2019.

Born in Honolulu, HI, she was the daughter of the late Henry Leong and Amelia Bruns. She was a U. S. Air Force veteran and retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She is a Catholic.

Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Brian K. White; son, Brian K. White, Jr., and his wife, Tiffany, of Arizona; and grandson, Jason D. White of Arizona.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. by Fr. Eric Vogt. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
