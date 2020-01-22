|
Imelda delaCruz Aragon, 71, passed away January 18, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Imelda was born in Cabangan, Zambales, Philippines to the late Pedro delaCruz and Catalina Rapada delaCruz. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jaime Legaspi Aragon. Imelda retired as a Laboratory Technician with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and for many years worked at Sentara Leigh Hospital. She was also a faithful member of Saint Matthews Catholic Church and PAMET (Philippine Association of Medical Technologist)
She is survived by her sons, Ian C. Aragon and Christian C. Aragon; and brother, Maximo delaCruz and his wife, Leticia; and nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Graham Funeral Home & cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake from 5 to 8 pm. The Rosary will begin at 5 followed by a reception at the funeral home. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Matthews Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane, Va. Beach with Father Peter Naah officiating. She will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020