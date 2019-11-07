The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Imogene (Jean) Gordon Obituary
NORFOLK - Jean, 94, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 2, 2019, in her home.

Jean was the daughter of the late Oral and Loretta Evans. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Billy Gordon, and her grandson, Andrew Katz. She is survived by her three daughters, Virginia Herring, Loretta Myatt (Al), Cyndi Katz, her sister Margie Grow, her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She attended Tabernacle Church of Norfolk. Jean dedicated her life to raising and nurturing her family. The family wishes to thank The Gathering at Tab Church for their continual love and support over the years and to Eugenia, Tonya, Wynita, Cavyona and the wonderful staff of Heartland Hospice for their care.

A memorial service will be conducted at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel at 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 10, by Pastor Hap Struthers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3 to 5 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Union Mission, 5100 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019
