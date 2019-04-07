Imogene â€œGeneâ€ Kalinoski, 98, passed away in Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Gene was born in Granville, PA to the late John E. and Margaret Qualk. She is also predeceased by her husband, Edmund Kalinoski and a son, Dennis Kalinoski. Gene lived a full life at 98 years of age. She was truly young at heart and loved life and blessed those around her. During WWII she was a Female Defense worker in support of her country. She is survived by her daughter, Peggie Nelson of Virginia Beach; two grandchildren, Matthew Kalinoski and his wife, Shannon of Gastonia, NC and Steven Kalinoski and his wife, Karen of Belmont, NC; great grandchildren, Bradley Kalinoski of Belmont, NC and Marie Kalinoski of Gastonia, NC; two nephews, Jack Defilippo and wife, Joann of Virginia Beach and Terry Ames and wife, Joyce of Washington, PA among other family members. There will be a private burial at a later date at Rosewood Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary