|
|
Imogene "Jean" LasDulce, 79, of Virginia Beach, passed away on March 20, 2019. She was born in Lee County, VA to the late Earl and Bertha Mae â€œHelenâ€ Bowman on August 19, 1939. She was a long time member of St. Johnâ€™s Baptist Church. Imogene is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Remigio â€œRemyâ€ LasDulce. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Maria and Mike and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Devin and Rebecca and her husband, James; great-grandchildren, Kiley and Madison; sister, Barbara; and many friends. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends at St. Johnâ€™s Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am, followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 11:30am with Pastor Charlie Brown and Deacon Charles Atkinson officiating. Condolences may be given to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2019