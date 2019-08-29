|
Ina Clare Wilcox Permenter, 90, formerly of Virginia Beach, died Monday August 26, 2019 at her daughter's home in NH. Ina was born on July 1, 1929 in New Bern, NC, the third of five children born to Herbert and Annie Wilcox . She was the last survivor of her generation of both her and her husband's family.
Ina was a long time and active member of Virginia Heights Baptist church (now New Heights) and was very involved with mission ministries, most notably with Ocean View Church. ( now Lighthouse Community Church)
Her survivors include daughters Beverly Cobb (Phil) of Hubert, NC, Nancy Brown (Billy) of Hopkinton, NH and a son, JB Permenter (Dail) of Raleigh, NC.
Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in New Bern , NC. The viewing will begin at 1:30 pm with the funeral following at 2:00 pm. After the funeral, the family will greet guests in the church's Family Life Center. Interment will be in Wilmington, NC at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Lighthouse Community Church Mission Outreach.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home of New Bern, NC.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019