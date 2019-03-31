Courtland - Ina Virginia Ridley Pittman died peacefully on March 30, 2019 at the age of 81. A native of Courtland, Virginia, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, John(Jack) Powell Pittman; her parents Ina Burks Ridley and Churchill Gibson Ridley; and sister, Gwendolyn Ridley Gillette. Ina Gee was a graduate of Courtland High School, St. Mary's College in Raleigh, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1958. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and more notably, a cheerleader for her beloved Tarheels. Upon graduation, Ina Gee returned to Franklin, VA to teach third grade before marrying Jack in 1961. They began their life together in Petersburg, VA then moved to Louisville, KY and Macon, GA before retiring to their native Southampton County. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Country Acres Garden Club. Ina Gee was a fabulous cook, master flower arranger and entertainer extraordinaire. She touched the lives of all that knew her with her quick wit, broad smile and blue eyes. She will be missed dearly but finally at peace where the sky is always Carolina blue... She is survived by her son, Virginius (Vee) Sebrell Pittman,ll (Anne) of Courtland and Margaret(Meg) Pittman Green (Ward) of Roswell, GA; five grandchildren: Jordan Ridley Green, Sumner Willingham Green, Edward Jackson Green, lll, John Powell Pittman,lI and James Scott Hotchkiss Pittman; and sister Ann Ridley Bain of Capron, VA. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Franklin, VA at 1:30. A celebration of Ina Gee's life will be held immediately after the service, at the Village at Woods Edge Back Porch and Grill (1401 N High St-Franklin VA). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 N High St, Franklin, VA 23851 or St. Mary's School, 900 Hillsborough St, Raleigh NC 27603. The family would like to acknowledge the many years of loving care of Lillie Mae Murphy and more recently the companionship of Jocelyn Adams. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary