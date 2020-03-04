The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
J.M. White Funeral Service
60 Zeb Robinson Road
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 438-5139
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:45 PM - 2:30 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens

Inez L. Whitehorne

Inez L. Whitehorne Obituary
HENDERSON, NC- Inez Lantz Whitehorne, 96, formerly of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Preston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Lantz and Matilda Haddix Rivers and was the widower of Howard L. Whitehorne, Sr. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Whitehorne is survived by two sons, Howard L. Whitehorne, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL and Joe W. Whitehorne of Marysville, TN; a daughter, Wendy W. Edwards of Henderson, NC; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at the graveside on Saturday from 1:45 PM till 2:30 PM.

Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson, NC.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
