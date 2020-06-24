Inez Marie Carson
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The passing of an American hero, understandably, may go unnoticed in these troubling times. Inez Marie Carson, born October 9, 1920, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, June 19, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at the age of 99. As a WWII U.S. Navy nurse, she served proudly in the support of her country and was highly honored on her 95th birthday by a personal letter from President and Michelle Obama to thank her for her wartime service. Former Navy Lt. (j.g.) Carson was married for 61 years to Glen H. Carson, also a WWII Navy veteran, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her two sons, Gary H. Carson and Randall E. Carson. Inez was exceptionally proud of her grandson, Christopher H. Carson and her three step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which brought so much added joy to her life.

One of her favorite pastimes was a lifelong enjoyment of square dancing. She was also an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. She was born in rural Diamond, Indiana, the daughter of a coal miner. Her parents, John and Mary Pellish, had arrived in Paris Island, N.Y., as immigrants from Eastern Europe. She had four siblings who preceded her in death: brother, Michael Pellish and sisters, Julia Walker, Anna Crawley, and Mary Barrell. She survived the Great Depression and the untimely loss of her father to black lung disease, but through hard work and perseverance still managed to successfully complete nursing school. Her loving memory and indomitable spirit will always remain with her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home & Rosewood Memorial Park on Thursday, June 25, 2020 @ 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of choice. Please visit www.KellumFuneralHome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike Pellish
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved