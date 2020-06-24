The passing of an American hero, understandably, may go unnoticed in these troubling times. Inez Marie Carson, born October 9, 1920, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, June 19, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at the age of 99. As a WWII U.S. Navy nurse, she served proudly in the support of her country and was highly honored on her 95th birthday by a personal letter from President and Michelle Obama to thank her for her wartime service. Former Navy Lt. (j.g.) Carson was married for 61 years to Glen H. Carson, also a WWII Navy veteran, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her two sons, Gary H. Carson and Randall E. Carson. Inez was exceptionally proud of her grandson, Christopher H. Carson and her three step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which brought so much added joy to her life.
One of her favorite pastimes was a lifelong enjoyment of square dancing. She was also an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. She was born in rural Diamond, Indiana, the daughter of a coal miner. Her parents, John and Mary Pellish, had arrived in Paris Island, N.Y., as immigrants from Eastern Europe. She had four siblings who preceded her in death: brother, Michael Pellish and sisters, Julia Walker, Anna Crawley, and Mary Barrell. She survived the Great Depression and the untimely loss of her father to black lung disease, but through hard work and perseverance still managed to successfully complete nursing school. Her loving memory and indomitable spirit will always remain with her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home & Rosewood Memorial Park on Thursday, June 25, 2020 @ 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of choice. Please visit www.KellumFuneralHome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.