Iolene A. Parker, 92, passed away February 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Salle and Leslie Alderson of Rocky Mount, NC.
Iolene was born in Halifax, VA and at the age of five moved to Rocky Mount, NC where she lived until she moved to Norfolk, VA in 1955. Iolene worked for Sears Roebuck in their Customer Service Dept. for 35 years from November 1957 until she retired in 1992. She enjoyed helping customers and co-workers alike making many lifelong friends while working at Sears.
She married her high school sweetheart, Willard H. Parker in 1945 while he was stationed with the Army at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana. They were married for 67 years before he died on January 8, 2013.
Iolene is survived by two sons, Larry C. Parker (Carolyn) and Michael E. Parker; three grandchildren, Justin B. Parker, Kevin Parker (Shari), and Jessica Parker Ingalls (Jeramey); two great-grandchildren, K.J. and Khalie Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was an active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church (formerly Fox Hall Baptist Church). Iolene loved her Sunday school class and enjoyed many activities and dinners with them. She was always willing to provide assistance, support, or transportation to her church family, friends and neighbors.
The family will receive visitors at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk from 2-4pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:30am at the funeral home with Reverend Tim McLendon officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1500 Sewells Point Rd., Norfolk, Virginia 23502. For more information or to share a message on condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020