Ira Jackson "Jack" Phillips Sr.

Ira Jackson "Jack" Phillips Sr. Obituary
Ira Jackson "Jack" Phillips, Sr., 78, died Monday, December 16th in Virginia Beach. He is predeceased by his parents, Lindsay and Natt (Rhodes) Phillips.

A Norfolk native, after graduating from Maury High School, Jack served in the National Guard Reserves. He was a long-time resident of the Point O' Woods neighborhood of Virginia Beach. Jack loved duckpin bowling and was a member of the Independent Loafers Duckpin Bowling League for many years. He retired from the Ford Motor Assembly Plant in Norfolk after 41 years of service.

Jack is survived by his son, Jack Phillips, Jr. and his wife, Michele (Nix) of Waterlily, NC; his grandchildren, Kayla and Blaney Phillips, and his wife, Krystal (Perkins). He is also survived by his sisters, Eileen Casey and Anita Phillips of Virginia Beach; and his brother, Henry Phillips of Chesapeake.

A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at a later date at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
