Ira L. "Armie" Armstrong, III, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Col. Robert and Shirley Armstrong & sister, Caroline Mawhinney. He was born at Fort McPherson, GA and grew up in Virginia Beach.
Armie was a graduate of Norfolk Academy, where he was an outstanding athlete and class president. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College and earned an M.B.A. from Old Dominion University, where he later served on the Educational Foundation board. He also attended the University of Alabama and Florida A & M University. He was a CPA at Price Waterhouse and several local accounting firms and served on the ethics committee of the Virginia Society of CPAs. He had a second career in industrial construction, becoming co-owner of Chesapeake Bay Steel Inc. in 2000. He was active in the Associated General Contractors of VA. After his retirement, Armie spent much of his time advocating for medical treatment and compensation of less-fortunate military dependent survivors of ground water contamination at Camp Lejeune.
Armie will be greatly missed by his wife of 41 years, Karen; son, John Armstrong; brothers Bob Armstrong (Kelly) and Billy Armstrong (Kathy); brother-in-law Gary Miller (Nancy); cousins Sara Garden Armstrong, Peggy Fowler, Mary Florence Woodard, and Jack Farris; his beloved nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend, known for his quiet generosity, fierce loyalty, and sense of humor. He loved travel, sailing with his Capricho Boat Club buddies, and hosting gatherings. He never met a stray animal he did not want to adopt. He sponsored an annual English-language theatre competition for Polish high school students organized by friends in Krakow and ensured a prize was awarded to the hardest-working underdog. Armie was happiest when creating opportunities for others.
We are grateful to Cancer Specialists of Tidewater, particularly Drs. Clark and Franzman, Loretta, and Mildred, for their years of exceptional care.
A celebration of Armie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Virginia, info@bgcseva.org. Red Cross blood donations in his memory are encouraged, redcrossblood.org
