SUFFOLK - Ira W. Killmon, Sr., 80, went home to be with the Lord February 12, 2019 after a long battle with Scleroderma. The lasting struggles he experienced with this disease, and many other health challenges over his life, never changed the dignity and compassion that defined his life. Ira spent more than 30 years as a tractor-trailer driver and enjoyed retirement for over 17 years. He loved to hunt and fish, which served as a platform to build the strong bonds he maintained with his son and grandson. He spent many early years as a musician and singer, and throughout his illness was often treated to spiritual music and songs performed by his granddaughters. He was a member of Community Church and a man of strong faith, who set a great example for his family. He was a caring and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 57 years, Juanita Jeffries Killmon; his son, Ira Wayne Killmon, Jr. and his wife Lisa; a grandson, Caleb Wayne Killmon and his wife Lisa; two granddaughters, Emily Mae and Sarah Marie Killmon; a sister, Elizabeth Ryan; and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Scott and Edith Elizabeth Killmon; and his brother, Eugene Scott Killmon, Jr. He will leave a tremendous hole in our family that can only be filled with fond memories and the legacy of love and kindness he left for us to forever hold on to until we see him again. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday March 10, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.Memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation online at www.scleroderma.org in the Donate In Memory tab. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFH.com