Irene Atkins Hines
Irene Atkins Hines, 96, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was a native of Portsmouth and a long-time member of Western Branch Baptist Church. Irene was predeceased by her husband, William J. Hines; parents, Myrtie Estelle and Searle Thomas Atkins. She is survived by her daughter, Carol J. Hines; granddaughter, Jennifer Harmon; great-granddaughter, Candice; sister, MaryAlyce Dungan and brother, Joel J. Atkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. All services will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol and family,
I was sorry to learn of your Mother's passing. I have such good memories of your parents at WBBC. Such good people. Praying for you as you walk through this season of grief.
Shelby Miltier Walasin
Belleville, IL
