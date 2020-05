Irene Atkins Hines, 96, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was a native of Portsmouth and a long-time member of Western Branch Baptist Church. Irene was predeceased by her husband, William J. Hines; parents, Myrtie Estelle and Searle Thomas Atkins. She is survived by her daughter, Carol J. Hines; granddaughter, Jennifer Harmon; great-granddaughter, Candice; sister, MaryAlyce Dungan and brother, Joel J. Atkins.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . All services will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com