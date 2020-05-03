Carol and family,
I was sorry to learn of your Mother's passing. I have such good memories of your parents at WBBC. Such good people. Praying for you as you walk through this season of grief.
Shelby Miltier Walasin
Belleville, IL
Irene Atkins Hines, 96, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was a native of Portsmouth and a long-time member of Western Branch Baptist Church. Irene was predeceased by her husband, William J. Hines; parents, Myrtie Estelle and Searle Thomas Atkins. She is survived by her daughter, Carol J. Hines; granddaughter, Jennifer Harmon; great-granddaughter, Candice; sister, MaryAlyce Dungan and brother, Joel J. Atkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. All services will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.