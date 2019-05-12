Irene Mandel Blum, 95, passed away on May 10, 2019 at Beth Sholom Village. Irene was born in Baltimore, MD on July 12, 1923 to Joseph and Rachel(Solomon) Mandel. The family moved to Norfolk where Irene attended Maury High School. She was a life member of Bnai Brith Women, Hadassah, Beth Sholom Home, Brith Sholom, and was a member of Temple Israel and its sisterhood for many years. Irene and her late husband Cecil moved to Florida in 1986. Irene continued to live there until 2003 when she returned home to be near her family. Irene was a wonderful mother who loved her family, playing Mah Jongg for over 65 years, and spending time with her friends.Irene was predeceased by her husband, Cecil Blum; daughter, Judi Hathaway; parents, Joseph and Rachel Mandel; sister, Sara Comess; brothers, Maurice, Abe, and Benny Mandel.Irene is survived by her daughters, Sherry Lieberman(Steve) and Linda Green(Ernie); grandchildren, Brian Lieberman, Lisa Lieberman Thatch(John), Jennifer Green Kebble(Jim) and Tamara Hathaway Galloway(Zander); great grandchildren, Ashlynn, Evan, Tyler, Hunter, Tara, Jimmy, Charlie, Bobby, Michael, Lucy, Dalton, and Graham. As well Irene is remembered by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery located at 8100 Granby Street. The date and time are to be determined Please refer to Altmeyerfh.com for updated information. Shiva meal at Beth Sholom Village will begin following the graveside service. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Beth Sholom Village, CHKD, Sentara Hospice House or a . Ireneâ€™s family is very grateful for the care and compassion she received while living at Beth Sholom Village. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019